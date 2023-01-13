ADVERTISEMENT

Voice of Global South Summit | Developing countries desire a globalisation that does not create climate crisis or debt crisis: PM Modi

January 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - New Delhi

Announcing the Aarogya Mitra Project, the Prime Minister said, “under this project, India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crises”

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on January 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Addressing the Voice of Global South Summit on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a globalisation “that does not create climate crisis or debt crisis” for the developing nations.

“We appreciate principle of globalisation. However, developing countries desire globalisation that doesn’t create climate crisis or debt crisis, that doesn’t lead to unequal distribution of vaccines or over-concentrated global supply chains,” Mr. Modi said.

“We want globalisation that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity as a whole. In short, we want human-centric globalisation,” the Prime Minister added.

Pointing out that the last three years have been difficult for the developing nations, he said, “the challenges of the COVID pandemic, rising prices of fuel, fertiliser and foodgrains and increasing geo-political tensions have impacted our development efforts.”

Mr. Modi also announced at the summit that India will be setting up a Global South Centre of Excellence. “This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best practices of any of our countries which can be scaled and implemented in other members of the global south,” he said.

Mr. Modi also said that India will “launch a Global South Science and Technology initiative to share our expertise with other developing nations.”

Announcing the Aarogya Mitra Project, the Prime Minister said, “under this project, India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crises.”

Mr. Modi also proposed a ‘Global South Young Diplomats Forum’ to “connect youthful officers to our Foreign Ministries” for synergising the group’s diplomatic voice.

“India will also institute Global South scholarships for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in the country,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

