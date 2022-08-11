Vital AIDS drugs see disruption in supply along with substandard drugs entering the system: PLHIV

Aids patients ongoing indefinite sit-in protest at the NACO office Chandra Lok Building, in New Delhi on August 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Adult People Living with HIV (PLHIV) being offered paediatric formulations, rationing doses, making PLHIVs come back very few days for more supply, arbitrary change in regimen, to a complete deprivation of life-saving paediatric HIV drugs for children living with HIV are pushing PLHIV towards treatment interruption, drug-resistance, and an imminent death due to AIDS, say protestors who have been camping outside National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) office in the Capital for over half a month now.

NACO, functioning under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is a nodal agency responsible for overlooking and coordinating activities of the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP).

Protesters noted that NACO in its public communication had claimed that 95% of PLHIVs have not faced any shortages. “But by its own admission, 5% of 14.5 lakh, i.e., 72,500 people, are affected by the current shortage and stockouts. The impact of the shortage on PLHIVs is severe and far-reaching,’’ they say.

According to the protesters, in December 2021, PLHIV networks across the country started witnessing shortage of certain Antiretroviral (ARV) drugs in Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centres.

Anticipating a large-scale shortage, the PLHIV network started reaching out to the authorities with numerous letters and emails, including an urgent representation to the Secretary, Health, and NACO on February 16, 2022, raising concerns and requesting prompt action to address them.

“A fresh tender for procurement was floated in March 2022 but the new tender, and contracts were not awarded in time to ensure the resumption of supply, leading to a stockout of HIV drugs such as Dolutegravir 50 mg, Lopinavir/Ritonavir (adult and child doses), and Abacavir in the States of Assam, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, etc.,” said the protestors.

They added that NACO, in its communication dated May 30, 2022 sent to all State AIDS Control Societies, requested a change in existing treatment regimens for PLHIV as an interim measure to deal with the countywide stockout. But it was done without ensuring -- whether a client has suppressed viral load or not, if any other regimen before the current regimen – i.e., what previous Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor (NRTI) or Protease inhibitors (PI) was used or providing treatment counselling.

They add that the response to the crisis in States like UP, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh has been alarming as the tenders came too late and the shortage has already started impacting PLHIVs.

“As an interim measure, certain State AIDS Control Societies also procured small quantities of the drugs locally. But a quality analysis test revealed that some drugs did not meet the quality standards prescribed by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and its Rules, raising concerns around substandard drugs entering the supply chain,’’ warned one of the protestors who didn’t want individuals to be named or identified.

“The PLHIV community seeks streamlining of central procurement of HIV medicines and an uninterrupted supply of life-saving medicines, thereby safeguarding the right to life of millions of PLHIV in the country, who are at risk of being pushed closer of death due to AIDS,’’ they said.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry has responded to the on-going protest and said that there is no stock out of drugs and there are no instances of disruptions or non-availability of treatment services or anti-retroviral (ARV) medicines at the national and State levels.

“NACO has reviewed the entire situation and held a series of meetings with the protestors. The issue of providing a month’s supply of ARV drugs was discussed in detail. ARV drugs are being provided for a duration of less than one month currently, but at no point in time has there been any shortage of drugs for any of the PLHIV. The ARV stock status is monitored strictly and closely by NACO,’’ it said.

Further it said that at times, if there is anticipated ARV shortage at ART centres, various proactive steps are undertaken to ensure uninterrupted supply, through immediate relocation from nearby ART centres or from other States in consultation with the concerned State AIDS Control Societies (SACS). Also, State/District AIDS Control Societies are authorised to do emergency local procurement of ARV medicine (as per requirement) from their budgeted grant-in-aid provided by Government of India under NACP.

“The information under circulation in various fora that there was shortage of syrup Nevirapine (which is given as prophylaxis to infants born to positive women) and near expiry medicines were being dispensed is not correct, as most SACS have got fresh supply of this medicine before its expiry date,’’ said the Ministry.