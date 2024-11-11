Passengers have taken to social media to share their "last flight" experiences and their long-standing emotional connect with Vistara as the airline prepares for its integration with Air India on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will fully merge with Air India, also owned by Tata Group.

"Wrapped up my last flight on @airvistara before its merger with @airindia, set to complete in two days. Filled with nostalgia for the great flights and excellent service that made Vistara India's best airline. Wishing them all the best for this new chapter!" posted passenger Chirag Naik on X. Another user, Brown Sahiba, shared on X, "Really tragic. What a great airline and product Vistara was. Mergers are always scary -- and one brand always dies. In this case, it will be Vistara. Reminds me of the last flight I took on Jet Airways, the evening before they stopped flying for good. Sad to see good brands die.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the merger, Vistara flights will be operated by Air India and identified by a special four-digit Air India code starting with the digit "2." For example, flight UK 955 will become AI 2955, making it easier for customers to identify Vistara flights on the Air India website after November 12.

Vistara's routes and schedules will remain the same, and the in-flight experience, including products and services, will continue to be offered by the same crew. Air India has allocated additional resources across various touchpoints in India and is collaborating with partner airports to facilitate the transition. Measures include help desk kiosks at curbside areas before terminal entry in hub and metro city airports.

Customers contacting the Vistara call center will be automatically redirected to Air India representatives to ensure a seamless experience during the transition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past few months, 270,000 customers who had booked Vistara flights have been migrated to Air India and informed of the change. Furthermore, over 4.5 million Vistara loyalty program members are being integrated into Air India's loyalty program. The unified Air India offers customers greater connectivity, with access to over 90 domestic and international destinations and 800 more through codeshare and interline partners. Air India's narrow-body fleet is also undergoing upgrades, with new aircraft being delivered, legacy aircraft refitted with new interiors, and Vistara's catering now extended to Air India.

Retirement age issue

A section of Air India pilots is unhappy in the run-up to the Vistara merger over different retirement age limits for pilots of the two Tata Group-owned airlines as the management is yet to address the issue, according to sources.

At Air India, which was owned by the government since the 1950s and came into the Tata fold in 2022, the retirement age for pilots and other staff is 58 years, whereas at Vistara it is 60 years.

Under the current DGCA regulations, a pilot can serve up to the age of 65 years.

In August this year, Air India announced a policy stating that it will retain select pilots on a contract basis for a period of five years after retirement with provision to extend it till the age of 65 years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.