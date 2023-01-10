ADVERTISEMENT

Vistara plane returns to Delhi following snag

January 10, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

While all 140 passengers onboard were safely redirected in an alternative aircraft, DGCA will investigate the incident

PTI

A Vistara plane en route to Bhubaneswar returned to Delhi airport following a snag. Image for representational purpose. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Vistara plane en route to Bhubaneswar returned to the national capital on Monday after experiencing a hydraulic system issue and aviation watchdog DGCA is investigating the incident, according to sources.

The sources said the aircraft, which had around 140 passengers onboard, landed safely at Delhi airport.

In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said a minor technical snag was detected shortly after the take-off of the plane.

“As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back, and the aircraft landed safely at the IGI Airport, Delhi. An alternate aircraft has been immediately arranged, which will depart shortly,” the spokesperson said.

CONNECT WITH US