Vistara plane returns to Delhi following snag

January 10, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

A Vistara plane en route to Bhubaneswar returned to the national capital on Monday after experiencing a hydraulic system issue and aviation watchdog DGCA is investigating the incident, according to sources.

The sources said the aircraft, which had around 140 passengers onboard, landed safely at Delhi airport.

In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said a minor technical snag was detected shortly after the take-off of the plane.

“As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back, and the aircraft landed safely at the IGI Airport, Delhi. An alternate aircraft has been immediately arranged, which will depart shortly,” the spokesperson said.