Vistara passengers bid farewell as airline set to merge with Air India from November 12

As Vistara embarks on its last flight on Monday (November 11, 2024) before officially merging with Air India, The HIndu readers have shared their memories and experiences of flying with the airline, which has operated since 2015 as a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

For many, their first flight experience was aboard a Vistara aircraft. Divya Prabha, who flew with the airline to destinations such as Bengaluru and the Andaman Islands, said, “Vistara was my first flight. I traveled to Bengaluru and Andaman with them.” Sabnam Firdush also remembers her first journey with Vistara as “an amazing experience” as she flew from Guwahati to Delhi. She expressed her sadness over the merger, saying, “You will be missed, Vistara.”

Some passengers highlighted what they saw as Vistara’s unique quality within the Indian aviation market. User @aidodai, commented, “Vistara was the best among all Indian airlines. It will be dearly missed.” Similarly, frequent flier @utkarsh_singh20 described Vistara as “the best of the affordable yet somewhat luxury domestic airlines.”

For others, flying with Vistara last year felt like a special memory, underscoring the brand’s impact on travelers who may now miss its distinctive offerings. Srikanta Dey noted, “Great to have had the opportunity to fly with Vistara last year. It’s a memory I’ll cherish forever.” Vistara’s reputation for quality service was a common thread among these reflections, with passenger @ra.jat9856 recalling that “the journey with Vistara was pretty good” over his couple of trips with the airline.

After the merger, Vistara flights will be operated by Air India and identified by a special four-digit Air India code starting with the digit “2.” For example, flight UK 955 will become AI 2955, making it easier for customers to identify Vistara flights on the Air India website after November 12.

Vistara’s routes and schedules will remain the same, and the in-flight experience, including products and services, will continue to be offered by the same crew. Air India has allocated additional resources across various touchpoints in India and is collaborating with partner airports to facilitate the transition. Measures include help desk kiosks at curbside areas before terminal entry in hub and metro city airports.

Customers contacting the Vistara call center will be automatically redirected to Air India representatives to ensure a seamless experience during the transition.