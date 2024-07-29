Vistara offers VRS to some ground staff

Vistara has offered a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) and a voluntary separation scheme (VSS) for its permanent ground staff ahead of its merger with Air India likely to conclude before the year-end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vistara notified some employees in an email last week about the schemes.

The VRS is for employees who have served more than five years, while the VSS is for those who have served less than that. Eligible employees should be due for retirement after March 31, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The schemes do not cover pilots, cabin crew and licensed role holders.

It is valid till August 23, but applicants before August 9 will get a ₹1 lakh top up on their ex-gratia .Employees will receive an ex-gratia amount as per the Gujarat Pattern or the Heavy Industries Pattern.

Under the former employees are entitled to a salary of 35 days for every completed year of service and 25 days for the balance of service left until superannuation subject to a minimum of ₹25,000 or 250 days’ salary whichever is higher. Under the Heavy Industries Pattern, employees get either salary for 45 days for every completed year of service, or, the monthly salary at the time of retirement multiplied by the balance months of service left before retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, employees with less than two years of service at the airline will get six months of gross salary as ex gratia.

Airline sources said 5% of 24,500 employees of the merged entity would be impacted by the schemes, adding the rest would be retained. Separately, workers left out of all Tata airlines are being considered for other group firms such as Tata Steel or Tata Motors.

Last month, Air India too had announced similar schemes for its ground staff. Almost 500-600 employees of the total 18,000 at Air India were expected to be hit according to airline sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.