Vistara launches flights to London

Passengers flying to London from India now have a brand new option in Vistara. The full-service carrier announced on Tuesday that it will launch non-stop flights to London from August 28 under the bilateral agreement signed between India and the United Kingdom. The airline also has plans to start flights to Paris and Frankfurt.

This makes Vistara only the second airline, after government-owned Air India, to serve London following the collapse of Jet Airways last year. The new destination in its network marks the airline’s foray into long-haul international operations a year after it launched its first overseas flight to Singapore. It will be operating its brand new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the route.

The airline has opened bookings from August 28 to September 30. It will fly thrice a week between the two cities. The one way fares from Delhi to London start from ₹29,912 in economy cClass, ₹44,449 in premuim economy and ₹77,373 in business class.

“Vistara is also seeking regulatory approvals to soon operate similar special flights to Paris, France and Frankfurt, Germany,” the airline said.

“As the world starts opening up in a phased manner following an extended global lockdown, these special flights give us the privilege of facilitating travel between the two countries. We are confident that travellers will appreciate having the choice of flying India’s only five-star airline to and from London, which also upholds the highest standards of safety and hygiene,” Vistara’s CEO Leslie Thng was quoted in a press statement.

While there has been a massive demand for repatriation of Indians stranded in the U.K. as well as foreign citizens trying to fly back from India, the Vistara launch comes at a time when the Ministry of Home Affairs recently allowed OCIs as well as foreign citizens to travel to India for business, medical and employment purposes.