Vistara imposes travel ban on Kunal Kamra

Earlier, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet had also announced travel restrictions on Kunal Kamra

Full service carrier Vistara on Friday barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from taking its flights till April 27, an airline official said.

The decision has been taken after Mr.Kamra was found “guilty” for alleged misbehaviour by an internal committee of IndiGo

The ban on Kamra comes into effect immediately, the official told PTI.

On January 28, Mr.Kamra was banned by IndiGo from flying with the airline for six months for allegedly heckling a private TV news anchor. The ban period was later reduced to three months.

As per norms, any allegation of misbehaviour mid-air by passengers has to be investigated by an internal committee set up by the carrier concerned.

Soon after IndiGo’s ban, others carriers such Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet too announced travel restrictions on Mr.Kamra. At that time, Vistara had not banned him from travelling in its flight.

