‘Vistara-Air India operational merger likely by mid-2025’

January 08, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vistara hopes to receive various regulatory clearances for merger with parent Air India in the first half of 2024, and then, integrate its operations by mid-2025, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said on Monday.

The regulatory clearances include a nod from the Competition Commission of India, the National Law Company Tribunal, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Department of Industry and Internal Trade.

“Having a fleet of 67 or 70 aircraft, it means that we can’t do everything overnight, we need to transition this slowly,” Mr. Kannan said about the flight operations of Vistara synchronising with Air India.

The airline, with a fleet size of 67 aircraft, will add three more aircraft in 2024, including a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The route-expansion strategy in the coming months will largely be focused on international destinations, including additional flights to Singapore from February and more frequencies from Mumbai to London.

The merger activities will focus on organisational structure such as pilot and cabin crew integration, including seniority among employees of other airlines in the Tata Group. However, activities pertaining to network planning as well as ticket pricing can only be synchronised once all regulatory clearances come as they can be deemed anti- competitive.

The airline’s Chief Commercial Officer, Deepak Rajawat, said corporate travel had surpassed pre-COVID levels, putting to rest the pandemic would drive a shift towards work-from- home and reduce business-related travel. This has also driven demand for business-class and premium-economy travel.

“There has been a phenomenal increase in the percentage that we carry in the front end,” said Mr. Rajawat.