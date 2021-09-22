Visit to strengthen U.S. ties, says PM

New Delhi:

22 September 2021 11:38 IST

Before leaving, Narendra Modi says U.N. address will focus on pressing global challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his visit to the United States would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.

In a statement just before leaving for the U.S., Mr. Modi said he will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focussing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

Mr. Modi emplaned for the United States on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 morning with his office tweeting a picture of him just before boarding the plane for the U.S. where he will take part in a wide range of programmes.

“I will be visiting the USA from 22-25 September, 2021 at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America. During my visit, I will review the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the Prime Minister said.

“I am also looking forward to meeting Vice-President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations particularly in the area of science and technology,” he said.

Mr. Modi said he will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit along with President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Premier Yoshihide Suga. The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of the Quad leaders’ Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

“I will also meet Prime Minister Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Suga of Japan to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries and continue our useful exchanges on regional and global issues,” Mr. Modi said.

“My visit to the U.S. would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the USA, consolidate relations with our strategic partners – Japan and Australia — and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues,” he said in his departure statement.

Afghan crisis

The Afghan crisis and its implications, China's growing assertiveness, ways to stem radicalism and cross-border terrorism and further expansion of India-US global partnership are expected to be the central focus of the first in-person meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden in Washington on September 24.

At a media briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to the U.S., Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said the developments in Afghanistan will be extensively discussed in the bilateral talks between Mr. Modi and Biden and the Indian side will convey that Washington needs to continue focus on that country.

Mr. Shringla said Modi will also participate in the COVID-19 global summit being hosted by President Biden.

After concluding his engagements in Washington, Modi will travel to New York on the evening of September 24 and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly the next day.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet a number of top executives of major American companies.