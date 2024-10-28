Visit of PM Sanchez brings new energy in India-Spain relations: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 28, 2024) said the visit of his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez to India has infused a new energy and enthusiasm in relations between the two countries.

Mr. Sanchez said the two countries complement each other, and Spain looks forward to advancing the great cooperation.

Both the leaders held bilateral talks at the Darbar hall of Laxmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat's Vadodara city.

This is the first visit of Spanish PM Sanchez to India.

Earlier, the two PMs jointly inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility in Vadodara to manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India.

The Tata-Airbus facility is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.

"Today, with the inauguration of the C-295 [aircraft] plant, a new chapter of our partnership has begun. Our partnership is centuries old. The shared belief in values like democracy and rule of law binds us together," Mr. Modi said in his opening remarks at the bilateral talks.

He said India and Spain have strong cooperation in many areas like economy, defence, pharma, IT, science and technology, and renewable energy, and both the countries emphasise on global peace, prosperity and cooperation.

"People to people contact provides a strong foundation for our relations. The Indian young talent is contributing to Spain's green and digital transitions," he said.

Looking at the increasing relations between people, this year India has opened its new consulate in Barcelona, and welcomes Spain's decision to open a new consulate in Bengaluru, Mr. Modi said.

"I am confident that our talks today will contribute to making our partnership more dynamic and multifaceted," he said.

Mr. Sanchez in his opening remarks said his visit will strengthen bilateral relations between India and Spain, with the influence the two countries have in the world — "a voice and influence that multiplies when our countries work together."

"I am also pleased that today we are endorsing an ambitious joint declaration framing the various areas of our collaboration. We celebrate the signing of several agreements in the fields of investment, railways, customs, cultural exchanges, and we look forward to strengthening the issues that reflect the richness and depth of our ties," he said.

Mr. Sanchez said there is no doubt that the cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow across many other areas, and even more so in view of the celebration of the Spain-India Year for Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence in 2026.

"Our countries complement each other. India plays a prominent role not just in the Indo-Pacific, but also in the wider context. Spain maintains privileged relations with Latin America, historic ties in the Middle East, increased presence in Africa, and is a leading voice in the European Union," the Spanish PM said.

This geopolitical framework offers many opportunities for the two countries to reach different regions and develop closer and more productive relations, he said.

"India and Spain also share many goals, in particular strengthening the multilateral order and preserving peace and democracy world wide. We are fully committed to working together on those goals," Mr. Sanchez said.

The challenges like climate emergency, the fight against poverty and inequality require the effort and political will of all international actors, he said.

"India's influence and leadership is essential to confront these issues, and so is Spain's commitment and determination. So PM Modi, we look forward to continuing advancing our great cooperation," he said.

Earlier in the morning, the two leaders led a roadshow on a 2.5-km stretch from the airport to the Tata Advanced Systems Limited facility in Vadodara.

