Visionary industrialist Ratan Tata left an indelible mark on our society: FM Sitharaman

Published - October 10, 2024 09:18 am IST - New Delhi

Leader par excellence, visionary industrialist, and philanthropist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our society, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI

Industrialist Ratan Tata and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File | Photo Credit: X/@nsitharaman

Expressing condolences on the demise of the doyen of Indian industry and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (October 10, 2024) said he has left an indelible mark on society.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata, a leader par excellence, visionary industrialist, and philanthropist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our society," Ms. Sitharaman said in a post on X.

His deep resolve to innovation, ethical business practices, and social responsibility transformed industries and uplifted communities, she said.

"Extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His remarkable legacy will continue to inspire generations to come," she added.

