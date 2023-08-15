HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vishwakarma Yojana soon for artisans, says PM Modi

PM Modi said ‘Vishwakarma Yojana’, is planned to benefit individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship

August 15, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations of 77th Independence Day, in Delhi on August 15, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations of 77th Independence Day, in Delhi on August 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUAMR PUSHPAKAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Tuesday, announced schemes for artisans — Vishwakarma Yojana — with an allocation of around ₹13,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore to help skill development among youth who are engaged in traditional artisan works. Mr. Modi also promised drones for women self-help groups (SHGs) so that it could be used for agricultural works.

Mr. Modi said ‘Vishwakarma Yojana’, is planned to benefit individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship. “In the days to come, we will launch a scheme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, benefiting individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship, particularly from the OBC community. Weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, barbers, and such families will be empowered through the ‘Vishwakarma Yojana’, which will begin with an allocation of around ₹13,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore,” he said.

Also read | Artisans — indispensable part of ancient society 

He added that Centre’s schemes have aided 13.5 crore people to rise above the hardships of poverty. He said ₹50,000 crore was allocated to street vendors through the PM SVANidhi scheme and ₹2.5 lakh crore was directly deposited into the accounts of farmers through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Mr. Modi said the Centre is working with women’s SHGs with the aim of creating two crore ‘lakhpati didis’ in villages. He said that 15,000 women’s SHGs would be given loan and training for operating and repairing drones. “We will give skill training to women and train them to operate as well as repair drones. The government will provide drones to thousands of such women SHGs. We will initiate making drone services available for our agricultural work. To begin with, we will start building 15,000 Women SHGs which will give flight to the dream of enabling a robust drone training mission,” he said.

The Opposition, however, was not amused by these promises. CPI general secretary D. Raja said PM’s speech was like an election speech. “What is this culture of Modi’s guarantee? The speech was full of rhetoric,” Mr. Raja said.

Related Topics

arts (general) / Independence Day

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.