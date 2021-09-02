Visas of stranded foreign nationals valid till September 30

They can apply online through e-FRRO platform for extension beyond that date: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday that Indian visas or stay stipulation period of foreign nationals stranded in the country due to the COVID-19 situation would be considered to be valid till September 30.

The facility was earlier available only till August 31 and has now been extended by a month.

“Such foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the FRRO [Foreigners Regional Registration Office]/FRO [Foreigners Registration Office] concerned for extension of their visas till September 30, 2021. Before exiting the country, they may apply online for an exit permission on e-FRRO portal, which would be granted by the FRRO/FRO concerned on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty,” said the MHA statement.

If an extension of visa is required beyond September 30, the foreign nationals concerned can apply through the online e-FRRO platform on payment basis, which would be considered by the respective FRRO/FRO, subject to the eligibility as per the existing guidelines.

However, Afghan nationals already in India on any category of visa would be granted extension under the guidelines issued separately for them.

A number of foreigners who came to India on various types of visas prior to March 2020 were stranded in the country in the absence of flights to their destinations owing to the pandemic. The Central government had facilitated their stay by giving deemed extension of their regular visa or e-visa or stay stipulation period on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty.