Visakhapatnam gas leak | NHRC issues notices to Centre, AP govt.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued notices to the Central and Andhra Pradesh governments on the gas leak in Visakhapatnam that left at least over 10 people dead and scores ill as of Thursday afternoon.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of media reports of the incident at LG Polymers early on Thursday morning. The leak affected people in a radius of about 3 km of the plant, leaving them with difficulty in breathing and skin rashes, the NHRC noted.

Though there had been no prima facie reports of human error or negligence, the incident was a “serious violation of human rights”, it observed.

“Right to life of the victims has been grossly violated. At a time when human lives across the country are at stake due to spread of the COVID-19 virus and everyone is forced to stay indoors, the gruesome tragedy has come as a bolt from the blue,” an NHRC statement said.

Seeks detailed report

In its notice to the Andhra Pradesh government Chief Secretary, the NHRC sought a detailed report, including on the status of the rescue operation, medical treatment given to the sick and relief measures to the affected families. It also issued a notice to the State Director General of Police asking for information on registration of FIRs in the matter and the status of the investigation.

“The Commission also considered it appropriate to bring the matter to the notice of the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs and has asked through its Secretary to examine whether the norms laid down under relevant provisions of the law are being implemented at the particular industrial unit and to submit a report to the Commission. Responses from all the these authorities are expected within four weeks,” the statement said.