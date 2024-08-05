Visa-on-Arrival facility available for nationals of Japan, South Korea, UAE

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat provided an update that the Visa-on-Arrival facility would be available for nationals of Japan, South Korea, UAE, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on August 5.

According to a press release, this facility is applicable for tourism, business, conference, and medical purposes, allowing a stay of up to 60 days with double entry. The Visa-on-Arrival can be utilised at six designated airports across India, simplifying the process for visitors from these countries and enhancing the convenience of travel.

In addition to the Visa-on-Arrival, the Ministry has expanded the e-Visa facility with Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), now accessible to nationals of 167 countries. This e-Visa permits entry through 30 designated international airports and six major seaports, significantly broadening the scope for international travellers to visit India with ease.

The Ministry of Tourism actively conducts need-based tourism surveys, research, and feasibility studies. These initiatives are pivotal in forming the foundation for policy development and assessing the effectiveness of existing programs. The data gathered through these studies is crucial for identifying areas of improvement and ensuring that tourism policies align with intended objectives.

To bolster tourist safety and provide immediate assistance, 15 State Governments and Union Territory (UT) Administrations have deployed tourist police. Furthermore, the Ministry has established a 24x7 Multi-Lingual Tourist Info-Helpline, available toll-free at 1800111363 or short code 1363. This service supports domestic and foreign tourists, offering guidance and information in 12 languages, including 10 international languages.

Launched in 2014-15, the Swadesh Darshan scheme aims to develop tourism infrastructure across India. Financial assistance is provided to States, UT Administrations, and Central Agencies. Since its inception, 76 projects under various thematic circuits have been sanctioned with a revised total amount of ₹5287.90 crore, of which ₹4944.47 crore have been released. The scheme has been revamped as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) to promote sustainable and responsible tourism destinations with a tourist-centric approach.

The Ministry also introduced the National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) as a Central Sector Scheme. This initiative focuses on the integrated development of identified pilgrimage destinations. Under the PRASHAD scheme, ₹1621.14 crore have been sanctioned, with ₹1024.18 crore already released.