Visa of Debbie Abrahams was revoked for her ‘anti-India’ activities: Govt official

The visa of United Kingdom parliamentarian Debbie Abrahams was revoked as she was indulging in activities which went against India's national interest, said a government official on Tuesday.

Labour MP and leader of the U.K. Parliament’s All Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, Ms. Abrahams was deported to Dubai on Monday as she was found not in possession of a valid Indian visa. Ms. Abrahams, claimed she was “treated like a criminal” at the airport in New Delhi before being placed on a flight out of India.

On Tuesday, Ms. Abrahams shared a copy of her e-business visa on Twitter. The visa granted on October 7, 2019 was valid for a year to attend “business meetings.”

However, a government official told The Hindu that her visa was revoked on February 14 and Ms. Abrahams was intimated about it.

The official said: “Her e-Business Visa was revoked on 14 February, 2020 on account of her indulging in activities which went against India's national interest. The rejection of the e-Business Visa was intimated to her on 14th February.”

The official added that Ms. Abrahams was not in the possession of a valid visa at the time of her travel to India and she was accordingly requested to return.

Ms. Abraham had convened meetings on the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as on the India-Pakistan conflict.