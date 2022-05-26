Visa case: Karti Chidambaram reaches CBI headquarters for questioning

Karti Chidambaram has denied having facilitated visa for any Chinese national.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday, MNay 26, 2022 appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with the alleged bribe-for-visa scam.

Following searches at multiple locations, the CBI had earlier arrested Mr. Chidambaram’s close associate S. Bhaskar Raman and got his custody from a special court. The two may be confronted with each other during questioning.

The CBI case mentions that in 2011, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited was in the process of setting up a 1980 MW thermal power plant at Mansa in Punjab. The work was outsourced to a Chinese firm named Shandong Electric Power Construction Corporation.

As the project was running behind schedule leading to financial repercussions in terms of penalty and interest on bank loans, it attempted to bring in more Chinese persons or professionals to the work site, for which the firm needed project visas over and above the ceiling imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

It is alleged that the company’s representative Vikas Makharia approached Mr. Raman and then submitted a request letter dated July 30, 2011, to the MHA (Foreigners Division) for permission to re-use the project visas earlier issued to the company. The agency alleges that Mr. Raman demanded ₹50 lakh for the job.

On August 30, 2011, the company was granted an approval for the re-use of 263 project visas and the bribe allegedly paid in cash to Mr. Raman.