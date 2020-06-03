Virus claims 12 more lives in three southern States

Bengaluru

03 June 2020

Cases rise in Telangana, Karnataka and A.P.; returnees’ tally up in Kerala

Seven more COVID-19 patients have died in Telangana, taking the toll to 99 while four COVID-19 deaths and 180 new cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. In Karnataka, apart from 267 new cases, one more death was reported, taking the toll to 53.

Karnataka’s tally touched 4,063. While it took 69 days to cross 1,000 cases on May 15 (after the first was reported on March 9) the number doubled in nine days touching 2,089 on May 24.

Later,in seven days the total crossed 3,000, and in three days, 1,000 more cases were added. In May alone, the number of cases saw almost a six-fold increase, and the huge spike was mainly due to the influx of people from Maharashtra and a few other States.

From 565 cases on April 30, the number of positive cases rose to 3,221 by May 31. The number of cases started shooting up ever since the State eased lockdown restrictions on May 18.

An 80-year-old woman of Davangere district, presenting with fever, cough and breathlessness on May 28 after contact with a positive patient, was brought dead to a designated hospital on May 29. She tested positive.

Among new cases, 250 were inter-State travellers. Many new cases were in Kalaburgi - 105, including 27 children.

Udupi had the highest number of active cases at 408, in designated hospitals. The coastal district added 62 cases on Wednesday. While Raichur reported 35 cases, Bengaluru Urban and Mandya saw 20 and 13 respectively.

With 111 discharges, the number of active cases was 2,494, and 16 of these were in the ICU. The condition of others was stable.

Health Department sources said random testing has been stopped in Padarayanapura since June 1 due to shortage of swab collection tubes and kits.

In Bengaluru, with a total of 67 cases including four policemen and the area councillor, nearly 12% of the total 417 cases were from this containment zone. Most had recovered and there are only eight active cases.

The area was sealed on April 10 after four cases were reported from a single family there. Subsequently on May 14, BBMP had started random testing and so far, over 1,200 samples had been tested. BBMP would take up only testing of symptomatic primary contacts, SARI and Influenza-like Illness cases here.

On cases, the highest single-day spike in Andhra Pradesh came during the day as 8, 066 samples were tested. The State had crossed the four lakh-mark in testing.

Of the total new cases in Andhra Pradesh, 79 were those of local people, 94 of migrant returnees or people from other States and seven were foreign returnees.

Chittoor district reported two deaths and Krishna and Kurnool, one death each. The toll in Kurnool at 26 was the highest among districts. It was followed by Krishna (19), and the two districts account for 66% of the deaths in the State. The toll had gone up to 68.

62 % recovery rate

Meanwhile, 50 patients — 35 locals, 14 migrant returnees and one foreign returnee — attained full recovery and were discharged in the past 24 hours. So far 2,456 persons had recovered, taking the recovery rate to 62%. The mortality rate is at 1.71%.

There were 15 new cases in Kadapa while Kurnool and West Godavari recorded 12 each followed by Anantapur, Chittoor and Guntur (eight each). East Godavari saw seven new cases. Krishna has seen five new cases while Visakhapatnam witnessed two new cases. Srikakulam and Prakasam reported one new case each.

The State tested 4,03,747 samples and the tests per million ratio was 7,561, and positivity rate was 0.98%.

The district tallies are as follows: Kurnool (740), Guntur (527), Krishna (486), Chittoor (272), Nellore (261), East Godavari (250), Anantapur (231), West Godavari (135), Kadapa (134), Visakhapatnam (107), Prakasam (81), Srikakulam (29) and Vizianagaram (26). A total of 573 cases are of migrant returnees and people from other States and 119 cases are of foreign returnees.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed 3,000 on Wednesday as 129 more tested positive. The total number of cases in the State stood at 3,020. Seven more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 99. This is the highest number of deaths reported in a day.

Of the new cases, 108 were from Greater Hyderabad, six each from Rangareddy and Asifabad, two each from Medchal and Sircilla, one each from Yadadri, Kamareddy and Mahbubnagar. The remaining two were among migrants.

Kerala’s active cases were up on Wednesday, with 82 more testing positive for the disease.

While 53 of the new cases were among people who came from abroad, 19 cases were in people who returned to Kerala from other States.

Ten persons, including five healthcare workers were believed to have contracted the disease from the community.

Kerala has a total of 832 active cases of COVID-19 now, up from 16, in less than a month’s time.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus)