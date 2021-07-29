NationalCHENNAI 29 July 2021 22:25 IST
Virtual meet on careers in investment management
The CFA Institute and The Hindu BusinessLine will conduct a webinar on careers in investment management titled ‘Gaining an edge in the post-COVID investment industry’.
It will be held on 1 August at 12 p.m. The panellists for the webinar are Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and CIO, Marcellus Investment Managers; Nisha Awasthi, managing director, BlackRock; Vaibhav Jain, head (strategic partnerships and sales), WealthDesk; and Vidhu Shekhar, country head (India), CFA Institute.
It will be moderated by Parvatha Vardhini C., head, Research Bureau. To register for the webinar, please visit: https://bit.ly/CFABLE or scan the QR Code.
