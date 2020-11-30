Virtual exhibition on shared Buddhist heritage of SCO countries launched

NEW DELHI:

The exhibition, which is curated by the National Museum, Delhi and can be accessed at nmvirtual.in, used 3D scanning, virtual space utilisation and other state-of-the-art technologies

A virtual exhibition on the shared Buddhist heritage of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries was launched by Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu during the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting held via video-conference on Monday.

“Buddhist philosophy and art of Central Asia connects SCO countries to each other. This online international exhibition presents an excellent opportunity for visitors to access, appreciate and compare Buddhist art antiquities from SCO countries on a single platform and from the comfort of their home. Such a transnational online exhibition also has potential to connect, heal and rejuvenate communities in current pandemic times,” the Ministry said.

The exhibition includes Buddhist treasures from India, including from the Gandhara and Mathura schools, Nalanda and Sarnath, in 3D format. Objects depicting the life of Gautam Buddha from Karachi, Lahore, Taxila, Islamabad, Swat and Peshawar museums are also included in the exhibition. Objects from the State Oriental Art Museum, Moscow and the Dunhuang Academy of China are also displayed.