Virginia Governor appoints Indian-American doctor to key admin position

July 19, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Richmond(US)

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed Indian-American gastroenterologist Bimaljit Singh Sandhu to a key administration position in the health sector.

Mr. Sandhu on July 18, was sworn in as a Board member of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority, a position in which the Indian-American will play a key role in the state's health education system.

The role of the board of directors is to oversee the entire operations of the health system, the med school, the nursing school, and the pharmacy school.

"It's a lot of responsibility. We provide direction as far as the fundraising, giving strategic direction to the different medical schools and hospitals so that we are at the cutting edge and provide the best care to the Virginians," Mr. Sandhu said after the swearing-in ceremony in Richmond.

In this capacity, Mr. Sandhu said he is trying to get some manufacturing industry, the medical biotech industry to help collaborate with the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System.

Hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, Mr. Sandhu migrated to the U.S. in 2004 as a faculty member of Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center as a gastroenterologist.

