Virender Kumar takes over as Social Justice Minister

Pratima Bhoumik and A. Narayanaswamy also assume charge of their offices

Virender Kumar, seven-term BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, took charge as the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment on Thursday.

Mr. Kumar, who represents the Tikamgarh constituency, was joined by Ministers of State Pratima Bhoumik and A. Narayanaswamy who also assumed charge of their offices, the Ministry said.

The Minister holds a Ph.D in “child labour” and has been an “RSS worker since childhood”, according to his biography on the Lok Sabha website. He replaced Thawarchand Gehlot, who was appointed as the Governor of Karnataka on Tuesday.