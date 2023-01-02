‘Viraasat’ to showcase traditions of sari weaving

January 02, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Around 90 traditional weavers from across the country will exhibit and sell handcrafted varieties of saris at the Handloom Haat at Janpath in Delhi from January 3 as part of the second phase of the sari festival, organised by the Union Textile Ministry.

Named as Viraasat, the event, according to the Ministry, is to bring renewed focus on the age-old traditions of sari weaving and to improve earnings of the handloom community. “The event celebrates both the tradition as well as potential of the handloom sector in its full strength,” the Ministry said in a release on Monday.

Weavers will exhibit and sell handcrafted varieties of saris like Tie and Dye, Chikan embroidered saris, Hand Block saris, Kalamkari printed saris, Ajrakh, Kantha and Phulkari during the festival. “These will be in addition to the exclusive Handloom Saris of Jamdani, Ikat, Pochampally, Banaras Brocade, Tussar Silk (Champa), Baluchari, Bhagalpuri Silk, Tangail, Chanderi, Lalitpuri, Patola, Paithani etc. Also available will be Handloom Saris like Tanchoi, Jangla, Kota Doria, Cutwork, Maheshwari, Bhujodi, Santipuri, Bomkai and several other varieties like Garad Korial, Khandua and Arni Silk Saris,” the Ministry said.

The first phase of Viraasat was concluded on December 30, 2022. With a slogan of “My Sari My Pride,” the first phase had participants from almost all traditional weaving societies.