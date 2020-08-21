National

Watch | There is nothing imaginative about a political joke: Vir Das 

On August 21, comedian Vir Das launches Inside Out, the first stand-up special to come out of the lockdown. Compiled from over 30 virtual shows, he chats with audiences from across the world, finding common ground in the midst of a pandemic.

Proceeds from the show — which will stream on his website for as little as ₹30 per view — will be directed to four different charities working on Covid-19 relief.

In conversation with Vaishna Roy of The Hindu, Das talks about the impact of political jokes, Kamala Harris, his minimalist approach to travel and more.

