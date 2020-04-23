National

Violence not answer even against bad journalism: Press Council

It condemns ‘attack’ on Republic TV anchor

The Press Council has said it’s distressed about the ‘attack’ on the Republic TV anchor and stressed violence is not the answer even against bad journalism.

The Council in a brief statement said every citizen including a journalist has the right to express their opinion which may not be palatable to many but this does not give anybody the authority to strangulate such voice.

“Violence is not the answer even against bad journalism. The Council condemns this attack and expects from the State government to apprehend the perpetrators of crime and they be brought to justice immediately,” it said in the statement.

The Council has asked Maharashtra Chief Secretary and the Mumbai Police Commissioner to submit a report on the facts of the case at the earliest.

