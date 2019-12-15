Violence: Mamata protecting Bangaldeshi extremist Muslims, says Bengal BJP

Muslims who have entered West Bengal illegally are orchestrating violence in the State and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is protecting them, alleged State BJP president Dilip Ghosh at a press conference here on Sunday.

“[She] is protecting Bangladeshi extremist Muslims. It is an alarming situation in many places in Aurangabad and Suti [both in Murshidabad]. Hindus are under attack and the administration is silent,” Mr Ghosh said.

The State has been witnessing sporadic violence for the last three days and the BJP president held the minority community responsible for it.

“The Muslims of West Bengal have no reason to worry. But those who have entered from Bangladesh and have voted for Trinamool Congress are orchestrating violence and Mamata Banerjee is speaking for them. The Bangladeshi Muslims are behind this ruckus. They are giving it a communal colour, giving call from mosques to trigger riots,” he said.

He warned that the BJP workers might have to “take the law into their own hands”.

“People have voted us and we have to protect them…[if] anti-nationals do not obey law, we would not either. I am announcing this in public because the Chief Minister says she will not implement the Act passed by Parliament. It will be implemented in the entire country but not in Bengal…why it would not be implemented in Bengal? Is it West Bangladesh,” asked Mr. Ghosh.

The BJP will be going to the court challenging the Chief Minister, he said. The party State leadership met the district leaders on Sunday.

The party decided to organise rallies in the districts to congratulate the Central government on passing the Citizenship Act. The BJP will be organising a mega meeting here on December 23 and one in north Bengal the next day, Mr. Ghosh said.