Violence in Bengal is unacceptable, says Congress

NEW DELHI

05 May 2021 02:26 IST

Even women and children are not spared, it says

The Congress condemned the post-poll violence in West Bengal, with AICC in-charge Jitin Prasada stating that people of the State had not voted for lawlessness. “The post-poll violence that has been unleashed by the Trinamool on the Congress workers is unacceptable. Even women and children are not spared,” he said on Twitter.

The duty of every politician or public servant is to speak up against “all wrongs and stand by their cadre irrespective of which ideology one belongs to”.

Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, who hailed Mamata Banerjee’s victory as that of the idea of India, tweeted, “The reports of violence by @AITCofficial workers against members & supporters of losing parties in Bengal are disturbing. I am sure this cannot be condoned by @MamataOfficial & count on her to take prompt & decisive action to stop this. The people’s mandate shouldn’t be undermined!”.

Advertising

Advertising

Asked about the post-poll violence, Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said: “Congress has never supported any kind of violence. It never condones or supports any kind of violence. There is no place for violence in a democracy.

“We expect that if Mamata Banerjee has received so much love and votes in Bengal, she should control the violence. Even if those who have died are BJP workers, our condolences are with their families,” Mr. Gohil said.