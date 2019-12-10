National

Violence against women often stems from failure on fundamental duties: President

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses during the Human Rights Day function being organised by the National Human Rights Commission at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on December 10, 2019.

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses during the Human Rights Day function being organised by the National Human Rights Commission at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on December 10, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the failings in human rights, like in cases of violence against women, often stemmed from the failings in fulfilling fundamental duties.

The President was speaking at a National Human Rights Commission's event to observe Human Rights Day in New Delhi.

He said:

“Introspection is indeed essential. But our understanding of the situation would be incomplete if we ignore the other side of the issue, which are duties. Gandhiji saw the rights and duties as two sides of the same coin. Our failings in human rights, as in the cases of violence against women, often stem from our failings in the other.

“Our national discourse has rightly focused on the all-important question of human rights. It can also make more space for consideration of our fundamental duties too. Society as a whole is responsible for the strengthening or human rights.”

Earlier, NHRC chairperson Justice (retired) H.L. Dattu said the commission was focused on making itself as accessible to people as possible.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
human rights
politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 5:32:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/violence-against-women-often-stems-from-failure-on-fundamental-duties-president/article30267533.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY