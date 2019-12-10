Violence against women often stems from failure on fundamental duties: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the failings in human rights, like in cases of violence against women, often stemmed from the failings in fulfilling fundamental duties.

The President was speaking at a National Human Rights Commission's event to observe Human Rights Day in New Delhi.

He said:

“Introspection is indeed essential. But our understanding of the situation would be incomplete if we ignore the other side of the issue, which are duties. Gandhiji saw the rights and duties as two sides of the same coin. Our failings in human rights, as in the cases of violence against women, often stem from our failings in the other.

“Our national discourse has rightly focused on the all-important question of human rights. It can also make more space for consideration of our fundamental duties too. Society as a whole is responsible for the strengthening or human rights.”

Earlier, NHRC chairperson Justice (retired) H.L. Dattu said the commission was focused on making itself as accessible to people as possible.