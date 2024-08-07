The shocking disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympicson Wednesday led to a political slugfest between the government and the Opposition parties amid a massive outpouring of support for the athlete.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to describe her as “a champion among champions” and spoke with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief P.T. Usha, seeking first-hand information and asking her to explore all options to help Vinesh.

“Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing,” Mr. Modi said in a post, adding, “At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you.”

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the IOA had lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling over the disqualification of Vinesh.

“Vinesh embodies the truly indefatigable spirit of Indian women, and her epic fortitude and resilience are already inspiring future world champions from India,” President Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X.

Calling the disqualification “unfortunate,” Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed hope that the IOA would be able to give her justice. “Vinesh is not one to give up, we are confident that she will come back stronger to the wrestling arena. You have always made the country proud Vinesh. Even today the whole country stands with you as your strength,” the former Congress chief said in a post on X.

However, his party colleague Randeep Surjewala alleged that Vinesh, who was the face of the wrestlers’ agitation against former BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had become “a victim of sports politics”.

“Why is the government trying to console instead of fighting for justice for our daughter? If Modiji can stop the Ukraine war, can’t he get justice for her? Is it because someone does not want her to win an Olympic medal?” Mr. Surjewala said.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi urged the government to consider Vinesh for a Bharat Ratna or nominate her to the Rajya Sabha.

Uproar in House

As the news of the disqualification broke, parties belonging to the Opposition INDIA bloc demanded a statement from the government in both Houses of Parliament.

Though Mr. Mandaviya made a statement in the Lok Sabha, the Opposition walked out to register their protest over India’s “poor response to the technical disqualification”.

Mr. Mandaviya said that on Wednesday morning, Vinesh’s weight was found to be 50 kg and 100 gram. “According to the rules and regulations of UWW (United World Wrestling), for all competitions, weigh-ins are organised every morning for the respective category...Therefore, she was declared ineligible for the competition,” he said.

The Sports Minister said the government had provided the athlete the best coaching facilities, Hungarian coach Woller Akos, physio Ashwini Patil, and financial assistance of ₹70,45,775 for the Paris Olympic cycle.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition members walked out after the Chair did not allow them to raise the issue.

Around 4 p.m., the INDIA bloc members walked out of the House after their demand to raise the Vinesh Phogat issue was declined by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. As the Rajya Sabha discussed the Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2024 and the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2024, Leader of the Opposition (LOP) Mallikarjun Kharge sought the Chair’s permission to raise the issue.

Mr. Dhankhar said the “debate cannot be interrupted like this.” He said the LOP was forcing him to interrupt the debate without taking recourse to the rules.

“The LOP is an important fulcrum in parliamentary democracy, should he be doing so is painful. We are in the midst of a debate, it has to go per rules. When LoP wanted to make an intervention I sent a blank paper to him to write it down. Pramod Tiwari (Deputy LOP), who was seated next to the LOP wrote that the ‘LOP requests to raise an emergent issue impacting the country men and wants a short intervention time. Nothing is spelt out.’ This type of approach just to earn brownie points. I take exceptional stance towards a trait to challenge the Chair every time,” Mr. Dhankhar said.