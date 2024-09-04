GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi amid speculation over contesting Haryana polls

The Congress has remained tight-lipped about whether the wrestlers could be fielded

Updated - September 04, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 12:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in New Delhi on September 4, 2024

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in New Delhi on September 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) amid speculation that the two star grapplers could be fielded in the Haryana Assembly polls by the party.

Vinesh Phogat alleges withdrawal of security from women wrestlers; routine training, counters police

The Congress has remained tight-lipped about whether Mr. Punia and Ms. Phogat could be fielded, with AICC general secretary in-charge Haryana Deepak Babaria saying on Tuesday that there will be clarity on it by Thursday (September 5, 2024).

The Congress put out a photograph of Mr. Gandhi with Ms. Phogat and Mr. Punia on its official X handle.

Mr. Punia and Ms. Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

Congress' central election committee has cleared the names of candidates for 66 seats out of 90 till Tuesday.

Vinesh Phogat and feminism in Haryana

Though names have not been declared but the Congress' candidates list is set to be out in a day or two.

Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

