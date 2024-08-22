GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vinesh Phogat alleges withdrawal of security from women wrestlers; routine training, counters police

DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that while the security had not been withdrawn, the responsibility to guard the wrestlers had been entrusted to the Haryana police

Published - August 22, 2024 11:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Vinesh Phogat tagged the official handles of the Delhi Police, Delhi Commission for Women, and the National Commission for Women in a post on X.

Vinesh Phogat tagged the official handles of the Delhi Police, Delhi Commission for Women, and the National Commission for Women in a post on X. | Photo Credit: AFP

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday alleged that the Delhi police had withdrawn security from the women who are scheduled to testify in court against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with the sexual assault case lodged against him.

She also tagged the official handles of the Delhi Police, Delhi Commission for Women, and the National Commission for Women in a post on X.

Wrestlers protest | Endurance athletes

In response to her post, DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that while the security had not been withdrawn, the responsibility to guard the wrestlers had been entrusted to the Haryana police from hereon forth, as the wrestlers are residents of that State. “The assigned Delhi Police PSOs misunderstood this decision and got delayed in reporting today. The situation has been rectified. Security cover continues,” he added. 

