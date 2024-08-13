GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vinay Mohan Kwatra assumes charge as India's new Ambassador to U.S.

Published - August 13, 2024 09:31 am IST - Washington

PTI
A file photo of former Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. File.

A file photo of former Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday (August 12, 2024) took charge as the Indian ambassador to the United States.

Mr. Kwatra, 61, till recently was India's Foreign Secretary.

He succeeds Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who retired from the foreign service early this year and served as India’s top diplomat in the U.S. from 2020 to 2024.

“Delighted to welcome Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra as the new Ambassador of India to the United States of America. All of us (at the Indian Embassy) are excited to work under his leadership,” Charge D'Affaires Sripriya Ranganathan said in a post on X.

A group of eminent Indian Americans from the Greater Washington DC area had gathered at the Dulles International Airport to welcome the new Indian Ambassador. However, they could not meet him.

Mr. Kwatra, who previously served as Minister of Commerce in the Indian Embassy here is expected to present his credentials to the US President Joe Biden shortly.

He was also India’s Ambassador to France and Nepal, after which he was appointed as the foreign secretary.

He retired from the foreign service on July 14.

Related Topics

India-United States / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.