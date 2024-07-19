Vinay Mohan Kwatra appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the U.S.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the United States of America, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on July 19. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Mr. Kwatra, a 1988 batch officer was appointed Foreign Secretary in April 2022. Mr. Kwatra was serving as India’s envoy to Nepal before assuming the charge of the Foreign Secretary.

Mr. Kwatra is known to have extensive expertise in dealing with India’s neighbourhood as well as the U.S., China and Europe.

Before his diplomatic posting to Nepal in 2020, he served as the Ambassador of India to France from August 2017 to February 2020.

A career diplomat with over 32 years of experience, Mr. Kwatra has also held the position of a Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for two years between October 2015 and August 2017.

(With agency inputs)

