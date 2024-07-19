ADVERTISEMENT

Vinay Mohan Kwatra appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the U.S.

Updated - July 19, 2024 12:38 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Kwatra, a 1988 batch officer was appointed Foreign Secretary in April 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Former Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the United States of America, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on July 19. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kwatra, a 1988 batch officer was appointed Foreign Secretary in April 2022. Mr. Kwatra was serving as India’s envoy to Nepal before assuming the charge of the Foreign Secretary.

Mr. Kwatra is known to have extensive expertise in dealing with India’s neighbourhood as well as the U.S., China and Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before his diplomatic posting to Nepal in 2020, he served as the Ambassador of India to France from August 2017 to February 2020.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A career diplomat with over 32 years of experience, Mr. Kwatra has also held the position of a Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for two years between October 2015 and August 2017.

(With agency inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US