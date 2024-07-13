GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Villages along China border to get 4G, tourist circuits, all-weather roads: Home Ministry

Steps are being taken to ensure financial inclusion in these villages and India Post-Payment Banks are also being facilitated there, the Home Ministry said

Published - July 13, 2024 09:29 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the government is “committed” to the all-round development of the border villages. File

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah reviewed the implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme, which aims to develop infrastructure and open up villages to tourists along the China border, at a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.

Mr. Shah said the government is “committed” to the all-round development of the border villages. He stressed on the need to provide employment to local residents and increase connectivity with the villages to prevent migration.

The scheme was launched on February 14, 2023, with an allocation of ₹4,800 crore. Under it, 136 border villages are being provided connectivity through 113 all-weather roads at a cost of ₹2,420 crore, a statement from Home Ministry said. Work is on to provide 4G connectivity in these areas by December 2024. Steps are being taken to ensure financial inclusion in these villages and India Post-Payment Banks (IPPB) are also being facilitated there, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said tourist circuits will be developed in these villages to promote tourism. Capacity building and tourism-related infrastructure are being developed in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism. The programme will be integrated with the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti Portal for better monitoring.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews the implementation of ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ at a high-level meeting in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews the implementation of ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ at a high-level meeting in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs including the Union Home Secretary, Secretary, Border Management and Director General, Indo Tibetan Border Police.

So far, more than 6,000 events have been organised in these border villages, which include about 4,000 service delivery and awareness camps. More than 600 projects have been sanctioned by the central government for employment generation in these villages. During the meeting, Mr. Shah laid special emphasis on review at the highest level at regular intervals to dispose of pending issues.

Mr. Shah said Central Armed Police Forces and Army deployed around the border villages should encourage purchase of local agricultural and handicraft products through cooperatives. He said the healthcare facilities of the Army and CAPFs should be made available to benefit the residents of nearby villages. He stressed upon maximum use of solar energy and other renewable sources of energy such as windmills.

The Home Minister directed to continue the efforts being made by senior Ministers and officials to better understand the issues of border villages under the programme.

