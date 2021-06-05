Villager in Manipur ‘shot dead by Assam Rifles Major’

The victim was a daily wage labourer and father of two children

An Assam Rifles Major allegedly shot dead a villager in Kangpokpi district in Manipur on Friday night, police reports said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Mangboilal Lhouvum (30) of Chalwa village under the Kangpokpi police station. He was a daily wage labourer and father of two children.

Agitated villagers said Major Aloke of the 44 Assam Rifles post, accompanied by four armed personnel, raided the house of Mr. Lhouvum on Friday around 9 p.m. All of them were in plainclothes. Without giving any reason, they whisked away the villager.

It is alleged that the Major shot Mr. Lhouvum in the abdomen and left him by the roadside. On hearing that the villager had been taken away, some villagers proceeded to the camp. They found the bleeding person and rushed him to the hospital. He succumbed to his injury before reaching it.

Angry villagers raided the Assam Rifles camp located near Gelnel village and vandalised it. Two AK 47 rifles, two vehicles were destroyed along with other camp materials. Later the infuriated villagers dragged out the Major and handed him over to the police.

The Chalwa village elders are unhappy that the police did not arrest the officer. The police have registered a case and investigation is under way.