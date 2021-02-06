Village groups coordinate ‘chakka jam’ at Singhu Border

Meticulous planning has ensured participation at protest sites outside Delhi and elsewhere

Protesting farmers at the Singhu Border on Saturday said residents of their respective villages had participated in the Chakka jam (road block) called by the farmers.

Teams and committees at the village level had been formed earlier to coordinate between those who were required to be present at the borders and those who would participate in the chakka jam, they said.

Patiala resident Manjeet Singh, who has been at the Singhu border since the protest began said, “These days we are mostly staying at the borders on a rotational basis. Committees have been formed at the village level specially for coordination purposes – to decide which group is going to be at the borders and for how long.”

“Similarly, for the chakka jam as well, it was decided as to who all will block the highways. Considering we are here at the border, people from our village have participated in the three hour blockade, in large numbers. From our village, tractors and trolleys protested on the Bhatinda-Chandigarh highway. Link roads were also shut during this period, according to the updates we received from those who participated,” said Mr. Singh.

Several tractors and trolleys were also seen arriving at the Singhu border on Saturday, with groups of people joining the protest, even as the chakka jam was underway in other parts of the country.

Vikram Singh, a resident of Bhatinda said, “I have been at the protest site since the first day. We have around 25-30 trolleys from our village itself. The village pradhan is the one who is mostly coordinating and organising everything. People from our village have gone to the Bhatinda-Amritsar highway for the chakka jam. Because the distance is also less, there are instances where all members from a particular family have joined the three-hour long blockade.”

Stating that people also back in the villages were ready and motivated to participate in the protest, Maninder Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Mohali district said, “The call had gone from the main stage at Singhu border and people in the villages were more than happy to join the protest. Everyone is prepared. Anyway people are visiting the borders on a rotational basis. So the ones who are currently in the villages joined the chakka jam wholeheartedly.”

Internet services continued to remain disrupted at the Singhu Border amid heavy deployment of security forces.