Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra crosses 10 crore participants

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has crossed over 10 crore participants in about 50 days, said the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday. The drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand’s Khunti on November 15 last year.

“Incidentally, the number of participants in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is higher than the entire population of some of the major countries like Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and South Africa. The massive support for the Yatra demonstrates the steadfast dedication of citizens to build a Viksit Bharat,” said the Ministry.

The Central government has launched the drive to ensure that welfare schemes reach the grassroots level and directly benefit the people. “From Anjaw, Arunachal Pradesh’s crown jewel, to Devbhumi Dwaraka on Gujarat’s western shore, to scaling Ladakh’s icy peaks and gracing Andaman’s turquoise shores, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra now embraces all regions, reaching communities at the farthest corners of the country,” it said.

The Ministry said since its launch, more than 7.50 crore individuals have pledged to contribute to building a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, “showcasing the electrifying effect of the Yatra among the citizens within a matter of weeks”.

According to the government, during the drive so far, over 1.70 crore Ayushman Cards have been issued and more than 2.2 crore citizens screened at the health camps. Over 7.50 lakh beneficiaries have availed themselves of the benefits of the PM SVANidhi scheme and more than 33 lakh new PM-kisan beneficiaries have been enrolled. Government officials have organised over 87,000 drone demonstrations to provide technological assistance to the farmers.

“The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is more than just a march; it’s a powerful call to action reverberating across the nation. The efforts made today to bring about change, promise a prosperous future ahead. This movement aims to empower each citizen of the country and make a bold resolution to bring India closer to its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047,” the Ministry said.

