GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vikram Misri takes charge as new Foreign Secretary

A 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Vikram Misri succeeded Vinay Kwatra

Updated - July 15, 2024 12:49 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Vikram Misri assumes charge as the Foreign Secretary, in New Delhi.

Vikram Misri assumes charge as the Foreign Secretary, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Seasoned diplomat Vikram Misri, regarded as an expert on China, assumed charge as India's new Foreign Secretary on July 15.

A 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Mr. Misri succeeded Vinay Kwatra.

Mr. Misri assumed charge of the key position at a time when India is looking to navigate various foreign policy challenges, including its frosty ties with China following the lingering eastern Ladakh border row.

"Shri Vikram Misri assumed charge as Foreign Secretary today. #TeamMEA extends a warm welcome to Foreign Secretary Misri and wishes him a successful tenure ahead," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

Mr. Misri was serving as the deputy national security advisor in his previous assignment.

He has the rare distinction of serving as private secretary to three prime ministers — Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

Before he was appointed as the deputy NSA, Mr. Misri served as India's ambassador to China from 2019-2021.

Mr. Misri is believed to have played a key role in talks between India and China after tensions flared significantly following the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020. The ties between the two countries nosedived following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

In his illustrious career, Mr. Misri also served as India's ambassador to Spain (2014-2016) and Myanmar (2016-2018) besides having stints in many Indian missions, including Pakistan, the U.S., Germany, Belgium and Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

diplomacy / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.