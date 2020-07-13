Vikas Dubey’s aides granted transit remand to go to U.P.

Arvind, alias Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi, and his driver Sushilkumar, alias Sonu Suresh Tiwari, both alleged associates of the slain gangster Vikas Dubey, were granted a transit remand by a Thane court on Monday and will be taken by road to Uttar Pradesh.

Inspector-in-charge Gyan Singh, representing the Kanpur police, produced both the accused before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Thane.

On July 3, Vikas Dubey and his associates had fired brutally at eight policemen at Bikru village, Mr. Singh said. An FIR was registered under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chaubepur police station, Kanpur Nagar.

“Mr. Trivedi is wanted in a case against Dubey and 21 other accused, along with 60 to 70 unnamed accused, for the incident on July 3. He was also involved in several criminal activities with Dubey,” Mr. Singh said, adding that Mr. Trivedi had also been to jail with Dubey in several criminal cases and is wanted at the Chaubepur police station.

As far as Sushilkumar Tiwari Sonu is concerned, Mr Singh said, he is Mr. Trivedi’s driver and is also a “suspect” in the shooting. It is necessary to have the transit remand for both the accused for further investigation and collection of evidence in the case, he added.

Mr. Singh said travelling to the special anti-dacoity court in U.P.’s Kanpur Dehat may take more than 48 hours and that they would reach Kanpur at around 11 a.m. on July 16.

Advocate Anil Jadhav, representing the accused, said the duo should be taken by flight and not road as they fear for their safety.

Magistrate A.B. Kadian granted them the transit remand and said that they be produced before the special court in Kanpur on July 16 or sooner if they were taken by flight.