Actress Vijayashanti to join BJP

Before being part of the TRS and Congress, Vijayashanti began her political career with the BJP in the 1990s. File  

Telugu cine actress Vijayashanti on Sunday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and is likely to join the BJP on Monday. Ms. Vijayashanti, who started her political career with the BJP in the 1990s, later joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi and later the Congress. She resigned from the Congress after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation results over the weekend.

BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishen Reddy accompanied Ms. Vijayashanti to Mr. Shah’s residence.

