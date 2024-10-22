Vijaya Rahatkar takes charge as ninth NCW chairperson

The newly appointed chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Vijaya Rahatkar, took charge on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) promising to keep pushing forward on gender rights. She is the ninth chairperson of the NCW and succeeds Rekha Sharma.

Ms. Rahatkar, a senior BJP functionary, is a former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women and a national president of the BJP Mahila Morcha (women’s wing of the party). She holds an undergraduate degree in science, with a major in physics, and a postgraduate in history, both from Pune University, according to her webpage.

Addressing the media after taking charge, Ms. Rahatkar said that while not all efforts of the NCW were visible, the commission would keep working on gender rights. “Not everything comes to the forefront, but the commission keeps working, and we will continue to expand our efforts,” she said.

Ms. Rahatkar, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, emphasised her commitment to advancing women’s rights and ensuring justice for victims of gender-based violence.

“This is a role of great responsibility, and I will strive to fulfil it to the best of my ability,” she said. She highlighted two primary goals of her tenure -- ensuring that those responsible for crimes against women are held accountable and creating an environment where such offenders fear legal consequences.

“We must make sure that those with this mentality are punished and that a deterrent is created,” she said.

The NCW, a statutory body, is empowered to work towards the advancement of women’s rights. Its mandate includes reviewing the constitutional and legal safeguards provided to women.

