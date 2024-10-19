Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar appointed new NCW chairperson

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar has been appointed the ninth chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) succeeding Rekha Sharma, according to an official order.

The appointment made under Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, will be for a period of three years or until she reaches the age of 65, whichever comes first, a government notification issued on Saturday said. Ms. Rahatkar's tenure will begin with immediate effect. The announcement will also be published in the Gazette of India.

NCW gets new member

In addition to the appointment of Ms. Rahatkar, Archana Majumdar has been officially named a member of the NCW for a tenure of three years, as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The NCW, a statutory body, is empowered to work towards the advancement of women's rights. Its mandate includes reviewing the constitutional and legal safeguards provided for women.

According to a statement issued by the Women and Child Development Ministry, Ms. Rahatkar has demonstrated leadership skills across various political and social responsibilities. During her tenure as the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (2016-2021), she spearheaded initiatives like ‘Sakshama’ (support for acid attack survivors), ‘Prajwala’ (linking self-help groups to Central government schemes), and ‘Suhita’ (a 24x7 helpline service for women).

She also worked on legal reforms focusing on issues like Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), anti-triple talaq cells, and anti-human trafficking units. Ms. Rahatkar also introduced digital literacy programmes and launched a publication named ‘Saad’ dedicated to women’s issues. As the mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from 2007 to 2010, Ms. Rahatkar implemented significant developmental projects related to healthcare and infrastructure.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and a master’s degree in history from the University of Pune. Ms. Rahatkar also authored several books, including ‘Vidhilikhit’ and ‘Aurangabad: Leading to Wide Roads’.

Her contributions to women's empowerment have earned her several recognitions, including the National Law Award and the Savitribai Phule Award from a national literary council.

