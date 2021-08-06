Vijay Rupani’s five years in office | Congress hold protests in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD

06 August 2021

The Gujarat Congress has launched State-wide protests against the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, which is celebrating five years in office.

As part of the State-wide celebrations, the Rupani government is holding various events and programmes in various districts while the main Opposition party is holding the parallel protests to “expose the failures of the State government” at districts.

On August 5, the Opposition party held protests over the issues of farmers and price rise and blamed the State government to either help farmers or control prices.

“Farmers of the State suffered losses with ₹10,000 crore the cyclone Taukte that hit the State in the month of May this year. The government of the State or the Centre have done very little to help or compensate the farmers,” said State Congress president Amit Chavda leading the protest rally in Saurashtra region.

The main Opposition party launched a nine-day protest against the ruling BJP from August 1 to August 9, coinciding with the State government’s celebration events for five years of governance.

Besides the Congress, the Aam Admi Party (AAP), which is trying to gain a foothold in Gujarat, is also organising parallel protests in Ahmedabad and other cities from August 1 to August 9 countering BJP government’s celebratory events.

“We are going to the people for the State to listen to their sentiments, agony, and angst and to highlight their plight and to expose the shortcomings of the State government which is in power in for last 25 years, Gujarat Congress is organising protests across the State to show mirror to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who is celebrating five years of being in power” said the State Congress chief.