Vijay Bishnoi sworn in as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court

February 06, 2024 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - Guwahati

Justice Vijay Bishnoi was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court on Monday, February 5, 2024,

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice, an official release said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and several other dignitaries were present at the ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, it added.

Mr. Sarma, in a post on X, congratulated the new chief justice.

"I congratulate Justice Vijay Bishnoi Ji on taking oath as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court. His legal acumen, wisdom, counsel and vast experience will greatly benefit the State. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," he wrote.

