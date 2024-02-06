GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijay Bishnoi sworn in as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Justice Vijay Bishnoi

February 06, 2024 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administers the oath of office to Vijay Bishnoi as the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice during the swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Guwahati on Monday, February 5, 2024.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administers the oath of office to Vijay Bishnoi as the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice during the swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Guwahati on Monday, February 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Justice Vijay Bishnoi was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court on Monday, February 5, 2024,

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice, an official release said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and several other dignitaries were present at the ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, it added.

Mr. Sarma, in a post on X, congratulated the new chief justice.

"I congratulate Justice Vijay Bishnoi Ji on taking oath as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court. His legal acumen, wisdom, counsel and vast experience will greatly benefit the State. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," he wrote.

Related Topics

court administration / judge / Guwahati

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.