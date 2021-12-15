National

Vietnam leader visiting India today

Chairman of Vietnam National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue is scheduled to visit India from December 15 to 19. File
The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI 15 December 2021 01:17 IST
Updated: 15 December 2021 00:49 IST

Chairman of the National Assembly will be accompanied by a high-level parliamentary delegation

Chairman of Vietnam National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, along with a high-level parliamentary delegation, is scheduled to visit India from December 15 to 19.

In January 2022, the two countries will complete 50 years of establishment of bilateral relations.

Mr. Vuong is visiting India on the invitation of Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu, and Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla. This will continue the series of high-level exchanges between the two countries, an official said.

While travel was curtailed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries had continued contacts at the highest levels.

