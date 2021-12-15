National

Vietnam leader visiting India today

Chairman of Vietnam National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue is scheduled to visit India from December 15 to 19. File  

Chairman of Vietnam National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, along with a high-level parliamentary delegation, is scheduled to visit India from December 15 to 19.

In January 2022, the two countries will complete 50 years of establishment of bilateral relations.

Mr. Vuong is visiting India on the invitation of Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu, and Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla. This will continue the series of high-level exchanges between the two countries, an official said.

While travel was curtailed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries had continued contacts at the highest levels.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2021 1:58:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/vietnam-leader-visiting-india-today/article37956484.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY