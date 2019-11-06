Vietnam believes in one-China policy: envoy

Vietnam on Monday reiterated that it adheres to one-China policy. The statement regarding the country’s policy was made by Hanoi’s envoy at a media interaction here to mark the third anniversary of India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to be celebrated this month in India with the visit of a senior military leader from Hanoi and a series of events.

“We adhere to the one-China policy and expect China to adhere to international law,” said Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau, who elaborated on the various dimensions of Vietnam’s foreign affairs and maintained that Hanoi envisions a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

As part of the ongoing celebrations, a team of Vietnamese entrepreneurs will participate at a business meet this week in Dharamsala which has a large concentration of Tibetan population. The envoy said Dharamsala is important for the Vietnamese as it hosts several Buddhist temples that are important for Vietnam. The envoy said the interactions in Dharamsala will be economic in nature and not meant to be an outreach to the Tibetan community residing there.

As part of celebrations, India currently is hosting Senior Lieutenant General Bui Van Nam. New Delhi will also host Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnamese People’s Army and First Deputy Defence Minister Phan Van Giang during November 24 to 27.

“We recently conducted the 18th security dialogue with India and the visits are part of that security cooperation,” said the ambassador.